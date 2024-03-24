Swastika Mukherjee Elevates Ethnic Fashion In A Red And Purple Printed Saree, See Photos!

Swastika Mukherjee, a Bengali queen, is a gorgeous actress and fashionista. She is one of the most glamorous actors; the diva is always dressed to impress. As a result, the actress has a large fan base, which accounts for her Instagram popularity. Swastika continues to astound her followers with new hot and beautiful photographs and videos. Swastika’s exquisite style and fashion choices have earned her widespread acclaim. The diva has captivated everyone with her fantastic outfit selections.

Swastika Mukherjee’s Ethnic Printed Saree Appearance-

The bong beauty looks gorgeous in a red and purple printed saree. The actress wore a purple sequin embellished deep U-neckline and a half-sleeved blouse and paired it with a red and yellow bird hand block printed saree with a dropped end piece and tasseled attached hemline. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted curly open tresses. The diva applied minimal makeup with gold shimmery eyeshadow, black kajal, and brown matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a black silver nose ring, a multi-colored beaded long necklace, bangles, rings, and a red bindi paired with brown heels. In the pictures, she opted for an ethnic saree outfit and an elegant appearance.

