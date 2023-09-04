Movies | Celebrities

Swastika Mukherjee sirens glam in abstract designed blazer, bralette and denim shorts

Swastika donned a mesmerizing abstract-designed jacket from the renowned brand Bobo Calcutta, turning her into an art masterpiece herself. But it doesn't stop there.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Sep,2023 20:00:02
Swastika Mukherjee, the sizzling sensation of sensuality, recently set Instagram ablaze with a scorching bathtub photoshoot that left hearts racing faster than a Formula 1 car at full throttle. The Bong diva, known for her enchanting beauty and magnetic presence, shared a tantalizing video from the shoot that had fans reaching for the nearest fire extinguisher.

Why such exaggeration? You ask? Look at yourself:

Decoding Swastika’s fiercest deck

In this sizzling series, Swastika donned a mesmerizing abstract-designed jacket from the renowned brand Bobo Calcutta, turning her into an art masterpiece herself. But it doesn’t stop there. Our diva took it up a notch, rocking a stylish bralette underneath, proving that she can make even the boldest fashion statements seem like a walk in the park. To complete the jaw-dropping ensemble, she threw on a pair of denim shorts that surely left denim manufacturers around the world wondering why they hadn’t thought of this combination earlier.

Now, let’s talk about makeup because, well, Swastika never disappoints in that department. She opted for a dewy soft eye makeup that could rival the morning dew glistening on a spring flower. And those red bold lips? They were not just red, they were fire-engine red, ready to put out any blaze her photos might ignite. And let’s not forget about her hair – highlighted curls that danced in the spotlight, coined to be the ultimate glam of the show.

Beyond her captivating photoshoots, Swastika Mukherjee is no stranger to the world of entertainment. With a career spanning over two decades, she truly has carved her own niche in the industry. Her versatile acting skills have graced both the big and small screens, earning her accolades and a dedicated fan following. From powerful performances in Bengali cinema to making her presence felt in Bollywood, Swastika’s work speaks volumes about her talent and dedication.

In the world of Swastika Mukherjee, sensuality meets artistry, and style meets substance. She is not just a star; she’s someone who radiates charisma and talent in equal measure. And as her recent photoshoot continues to make waves, there’s no doubt that this Bong diva will keep enchanting us with her work and her charm.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

