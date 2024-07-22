Swastika Mukherjee Breaks Stereotypes in Upcoming Film

Swastika Mukherjee, a renowned actress in the Bengali film industry, is set to surprise her fans with her upcoming role in the movie Promoter Boudi. Directed by Shaurya Deb, the film departs from traditional gender roles, showcasing Swastika as a promoter, a profession typically associated with men.

The movie revolves around the conflict between two promoters, with Swastika’s character facing unique challenges in a male-dominated profession. Rajatava Dutta will be seen opposite Swastika in the film, featuring Satyam Bhattacharya, Srima Bhattacharya, and Subhrajit Dutta in important roles.

Director Shaurya Deb aims to challenge the common perception of promoters as men by showcasing a woman in a profession typically associated with men. In an interview, he said, “The image that comes to common people’s mind when they say promoter is a man wearing white dress pants and a gold chain. But no woman is seen or imagined in this profession.” He promises a surprise for the audience, and Swastika’s performance is expected to be a highlight of the film.

Swastika Mukherjee is also set to appear in Srijit Mukherjee’s upcoming film Tekka alongside Dev and Rukmini Maitra. While the release date for Promoter Boudi has yet to be announced, it is confirmed to hit the box office in 2024.

With Promoter Boudi, Swastika Mukherjee is poised to break stereotypes and deliver another powerful performance. The film’s unique storyline and talented cast have generated significant buzz, making it a highly anticipated release in 2024. As the actress takes on a new challenge, her fans are eagerly waiting to see her in this new avatar.