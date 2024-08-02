Swastika Mukherjee’s Heartwarming Gesture at Daughter’s Graduation Ceremony

Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee recently attended her daughter Anwesha’s graduation ceremony in the United Kingdom. The proud mother took to social media to share a heartwarming post showcasing her love and care for her daughter. In the picture, Swastika is seen wearing a red saree and blue blouse, carrying a shoulder bag and two shoes in her hands, and smiling brightly.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was the reason Swastika was carrying her daughter’s shoes. In the post, she explained that her daughter could not walk in heels for long, so she was carrying slippers to wear after the event. Swastika wrote, “Mothers are doing what they can best—carrying a bag with all the clothes and walking around with slippers so the girl can wear them after the event. Heels are for temporary use. And I am traveling with my whole family in this bag.”

The post received numerous comments, with many praising Swastika’s gesture. One user wrote, “Mothers are magicians. They can carry everything in their bags.” Another user commented, “Suddenly seeing you with this red baluchari saree and a mismatched blue bag, with a smile of unfailing joy, I felt like Santa Claus, who has the world of all the wants and all the world’s get. If you think about it, mothers are responsible for most of the child’s well-being and needs. Keep your bag filled with the happiness of the child. Good luck to you and your baby.”

Swastika Mukherjee is known for her versatility as an actress. Her upcoming projects include Srijit Mukherji’s Tekka, which will be released during Puja, and Promoter Boudi. However, this heartwarming gesture at her daughter’s graduation ceremony showcases her devotion as a mother, making her a true inspiration to many.