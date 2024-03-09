Swastika Mukherjee Embraces Traditional Charm In A Multi-Colored Printed Saree; See Pics

Swastika Mukherjee, a Bengali beauty, made her Bollywood debut in Dibakar Banerjee’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She is one of the most glamorous actress and usually dresses to the nines. Swastika continues to astonish her fans with new, enticing images and videos. Swastika’s impeccable style and fashion choices have gained her the respect of the whole industry. With her great fashion selections, the diva has won over everyone. Today, the actress appeared in a multi-colored printed saree. Take a look.

Swastika Mukherjee’s Printed Saree Appearance-

The Bengal beauty looked elegant in a multi-colored printed saree and a picture posted on Instagram. She donned a multi-colored floral printed puffed half-sleeves and a deep V-neckline blouse and paired it with an off-shoulder, grey, and green printed saree with a dropped end piece. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted curly braided hairstyle with loose bangs. The diva opted for minimal makeup with pink, creamy lips. She accessories her outfit with a multi-colored chain-style necklace, long gold earrings, a silver nose ring, and a green bindi. The diva showed her stunning appearance with striking candid postures.

Swastika Mukherjee looks amazing in a printed saree, doesn’t she? Share your opinions in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.