Swastika Mukherjee’s ‘BIJOYA’ – Story of a mother seeking justice for her son’s ‘Ragging’ Death.

The main story of the series revolves around Nilanjan Basu, a student from Nadia and his mother Bijoya. Rounak De Bhowmick is playing the role of the student and Swastika Mukherjee is playing the role of the mother. Nilanjan Basu was a victim of ragging when he came to study in a famous educational institution in Kolkata. One day his mother, Bijoya gets a call that he has died, falling from the roof of the educational institution. Incidentally, Swapnadip Kundu, a student of Bengali Department of Jadavpur University, was also a resident of Nadia. Swapnadwip later died falling from the roof of the university hostel on August 12 previous year.

BIjaya was initially devastated but refused to accept her son’s death as ‘suicide’. She started seeking for justice. Then the conspiracy to cover up the case started. A powerful person came down to stop the investigation. At the end of the trailer, Bijoya is heard saying, “No matter how big a criminal you are, no matter how much power you have, your power will always fall short in front of a mother’s power.” In real, Swapnadeep’s father is fighting to bring to justice the criminals responsible for his real son’s death. But on screen his mother, ‘Bijoya’, vowed to fight for her son’s death.

In an interview with a Bengali portal Swastika Mukherjee said, “This series is created to raise awareness and highlight the crime happening around.” She is hopeful that the more people watch this series, the more cases of student deaths like Swapnadeep will come to the fore. Swastika is also a student of Jadavpur University. However, she wants to voice this issue through art instead of writing on social media. Apart from Swastika Mukherjee, we’ll going to see Saheb Chattopadhyay, Bidipta Chakraborty, Sudip Mukherjee, Jeet Sundar, Biplab Banerjee and others in the series. 5th July ‘Bijoya’ is releasing on Bengali OTT platform Hoichoi