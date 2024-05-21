Swastika Mukherjee’s Desi Glam In Cotton Saree With Floral Accessories Screams Attention

The ever-charming Swastika Mukherjee never misses a chance to rule over hearts with her fashion choices. She is the queen of the Bengali entertainment world and creates wonders with her creativity. Her sartorial styles, whether ethnic or Western, often grab attention. Yet again, she mesmerizes her fans with her magical desi avatar in a cotton saree. Let’s dive into her magical desi look.

Swastika Mukherjee’s Magic In Cotton Saree

On Sunday evening, Swastika dropped a video of herself showcasing her desi side in a green saree. The dark green saree she wore featured attractive traditional prints in white, creating a contrasting touch. She teamed her look with a beige blouse embellished with colorful chikankari work. This beautiful combination of green and white creates blissful visuals.

But wait, that’s not all! With her magical adorns, she looks oh-so-breathtaking beautiful. The Bengali beauty opted for oxidized jhumkas, which added a touch of sophistication. Her hair is tied in a bun and decorated with white Mogra Gajra to add a desi touch. She also opted for a floral garland around her elbows and wrist to create a blissful view. However, the bold kajal eyes look intimidating. She completes her overall appearance with a green bindi, nose pin, and pink lips. With desi magic, she grabs our attention.