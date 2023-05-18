ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh celebrate 4 years of De De Pyaar De

De De Pyaar De completes four years, owing to that, Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh celebrate the monumental moment together. Here’s how they celebrated the day, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 May,2023 06:32:21
Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh celebrate 4 years of De De Pyaar De

It’s a monumental day for the De De Pyaar De cast, as the film clock four this year. Celebrating the day, the stars took to their social media handle to share some unseen glimpses from the movie along with some sweet messages, to cherish the memories together. Earlier Tabu shared on her Instagram, and now Rakul dropped a picture from the movie, with a heart-felt message for the cast.

Rakul Preet Singh shares picture from the movie

Rakul Preet Singh can be seen in a rocking outfit accompanied by Ajay Devgn and Tabu in one picture. All three looked stunning together in their classy style file in the scene from the iconic movie.

Sharing the picture, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “I can’t believe it’s been 4 years .. thankyouu to the entire team for an amazing memorable experience. Ayesha will always be very very special. #4yearsofddpd”

Check out-

Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh celebrate 4 years of De De Pyaar De 808094

About De De Pyaar De

Directed by Akiv Ali, the film “De De Pyaar De” intricately weaves a story around Ashish, a middle-aged man who embarks on an unconventional journey of love with Ayesha, a woman much younger than him. As their relationship blossoms, Ashish takes the daring step of introducing Ayesha to his ex-wife Manju and his children, hoping for acceptance and harmony. However, this decision sets in motion a chain of unforeseen events, challenging societal norms and testing the bonds of family and friendship. The film delves into the complexities of love, age, and relationships, captivating audiences with its poignant narrative and thought-provoking exploration of human emotions.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
What's keeping Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh busy?
What's keeping Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh busy?
Rakul Preet Singh has a special message for Vicky Kaushal, check out
Rakul Preet Singh has a special message for Vicky Kaushal, check out
Want to experiment with unique lipstick shades? Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon are here with special inspiration
Want to experiment with unique lipstick shades? Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon are here with special inspiration
Madhavan Confirms Film With Ajay Devgn
Madhavan Confirms Film With Ajay Devgn
Exclusive: Ahmad Kabir Shadan in Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew
Exclusive: Ahmad Kabir Shadan in Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew
Big News: Jyotika joins Ajay Devgn in upcoming supernatural thriller, deets inside
Big News: Jyotika joins Ajay Devgn in upcoming supernatural thriller, deets inside
Latest Stories
“My team made me do this…” Rashmika Mandanna is all embarrassed
“My team made me do this…” Rashmika Mandanna is all embarrassed
Keerthy Suresh drops glimpses from 'Maamannan'
Keerthy Suresh drops glimpses from 'Maamannan'
Gucci Cruise 2024: Alia Bhatt and K-pop idol IU caught candid
Gucci Cruise 2024: Alia Bhatt and K-pop idol IU caught candid
Phir Aur Kya Chahiye: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s mushy chemistry is fire
Phir Aur Kya Chahiye: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s mushy chemistry is fire
Throwback to when Anushka Shetty reacted to her ‘secret marriage’ rumours, read
Throwback to when Anushka Shetty reacted to her ‘secret marriage’ rumours, read
Tara Sutaria Feeds A Stray Dog, Wins Hearts Online
Tara Sutaria Feeds A Stray Dog, Wins Hearts Online
Read Latest News