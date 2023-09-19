Movies | Celebrities

Tailor your traditional blouses like Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rakul Preet Singh

These blouse styles not only enhance the beauty of your saree but also reflect your unique personality and style. Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rakul Preet Singh, these leading ladies know how to tailor their traditional blouses to perfection, adding a dash of elegance and style to their traditional looks

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Sep,2023 01:05:46
If you’re looking to infuse a touch of Bollywood-inspired glamour into your traditional attire, take a cue from the fabulous Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rakul Preet Singh. These leading ladies know how to tailor their traditional blouses to perfection, adding a dash of elegance and style to their traditional looks. Let’s dive into the world of traditional blouse designs inspired by these fashion icons.

Pooja Hegde’s boat neck bliss

Pooja Hegde graces us with her presence in a stunning beige silk saree paired with a boat neck blouse. The boat neck design provides full coverage while exuding grace and sophistication. This style is perfect for those who prefer a more modest yet elegant look. Pooja complements her ensemble with a messy wavy hairbun and minimal makeup, allowing the saree and blouse to take center stage. It’s a classic choice for any traditional occasion.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s sweetheart collar with a twist

Tamannaah Bhatia brings a twist to tradition with her beautiful scooped sweetheart collared blouse with an open back tied with a golden string. This design combines the charm of a sweetheart neckline with a touch of sensuality. The golden string adds a hint of glamour, and her floral bun, golden accessories, and minimal makeup complete the look with finesse. Tamannaah’s blouse is a modern take on tradition that’s perfect for those who want to make a statement.

Rakul Preet Singh’s golden boat neck elegance

Rakul Preet Singh graces us in a stunning red Benarasi silk saree paired with a golden boat neck blouse. The boat neck design strikes a balance between traditional and contemporary, offering elegance and grace. Rakul’s sleek hairbun, dewy makeup look, and stunning chandbalis elevate the ensemble to another level of sophistication. This blouse design is a timeless choice for anyone who wants to exude regal charm and style.

Whether you’re drawn to Pooja Hegde’s modest boat neck, Tamannaah Bhatia’s modern sweetheart collar, or Rakul Preet Singh’s timeless golden boat neck, there’s a design for everyone. These blouse styles not only enhance the beauty of your saree but also reflect your unique personality and style. So, go ahead and tailor your traditional blouses like these divas to add a touch of Bollywood-inspired glamour to your ethnic wardrobe!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

