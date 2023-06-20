ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Tamannaah Bhatia hails Vijay Varma as her ‘happy place’, confirms dating speculations

It is all yes for Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma! And fans now can’t keep calm to watch the love birds on the screen together in the series Lust Stories 2. Read below to know the details

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Jun,2023 01:05:56
Tamannaah Bhatia hails Vijay Varma as her ‘happy place’, confirms dating speculations

Tamannaah Bhatia has put an end to months of speculations by openly acknowledging her romantic involvement with the dashing Vijay Varma. The duo’s love story blossomed on the sets of Lust Stories 2, where their connection grew organically.

This exciting revelation marks their first collaboration, leaving fans thrilled to witness their on-screen chemistry translate into real-life sparks. From reel to real, Tamannaah and Vijay are ready to embark on an enchanting journey together, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this delightful pair. Love is definitely in the air, and it seems like Lust Stories has turned into a tale of romance for these two amazingly talented stars!

The couple before Bhatia confirmed their relationship, were reportedly spotted together at several events and other places together. And their relationship rumours began to sprawl, after they celebrated New year together.

Tamannaah’s revelation

Talking to Film Companion, the actress said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

She was then asked about Vijay Varma and how things changed for the both on the sets of Lust Stories 2, to which, Bhatia answered in affirmative and said, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s recent photoshoot is all hotness personified
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s recent photoshoot is all hotness personified
Tamannaah Bhatia is the beauty to behold in black pantsuit, see pics
Tamannaah Bhatia is the beauty to behold in black pantsuit, see pics
“You speak about it when the right time comes”, says Vijay Varma, after Tamannaah Bhatia confirms their relationship
“You speak about it when the right time comes”, says Vijay Varma, after Tamannaah Bhatia confirms their relationship
Tamannaah Bhatia is here to make you crush on her, see pics
Tamannaah Bhatia is here to make you crush on her, see pics
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia leaves internet baffled with her green pantsuit look at Jee Karda promotions
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia leaves internet baffled with her green pantsuit look at Jee Karda promotions
Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia
Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia
Latest Stories
Anushka Sen starts her day with fruit bowl, know the benefits
Anushka Sen starts her day with fruit bowl, know the benefits
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani is slowly and steadily loving herself, find out how
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani is slowly and steadily loving herself, find out how
Vacation Diaries: Saie Tamhankar’s Quirkiness In Spain
Vacation Diaries: Saie Tamhankar’s Quirkiness In Spain
Rocky Aur Rani Rock It In The Teaser Trailer
Rocky Aur Rani Rock It In The Teaser Trailer
Newsbreak: All Movie Theatres Will Play Adipurush Without Objectionable Dialogues From Tom Morning
Newsbreak: All Movie Theatres Will Play Adipurush Without Objectionable Dialogues From Tom Morning
Good News: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal to release on THIS date
Good News: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal to release on THIS date
Read Latest News