Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma serve ‘power couple’ goals and how, check out

Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma spotted on the red carpet. Tamannaah Bhatia fixes Vijay Varma jacket on camera, and we definitely are getting all blushy couple goals, check out video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Oct,2023 02:05:30
Credit: Viral bhayani Instagram

When it comes to serving up ‘power couple’ vibes, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma sure know how to do it with style and panache. The red carpet witnessed a delightful moment that made everyone’s hearts flutter as Tamannaah graciously fixed Vijay’s jacket, and we couldn’t help but blush at the couple goals they exuded.

Tamannaah Bhatia, a vision of elegance, was spotted in a stunning floral multi-coloured gown by Gauri & Nainika, boasting strappy shoulders that added a touch of glamour to her look. She completed her ensemble with a sleek pulled-back hairbun and a dewy makeup look that perfectly complemented her radiant smile.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma looked effortlessly cool in his all-black outfit. He sported a stylish black jacket over his black t-shirt and pants, exuding an air of subtle charm. Together, they make a duo that’s not just easy on the eyes but also the epitome of couple goals.

So, if you’re looking for a dose of chic fashion and heartwarming moments, look no further. Tamannaah and Vijay have got it all, making them the ‘it’ couple on and off the red carpet.

Fans’ reactions

Soon after the video went viral, fans couldn’t help but go lovestruck with the couple.

One wrote, “Jodi achhi lag rahi h 😮😍 Sadi ki news kab aayegi??”

Another wrote, “Shadi karaooo koi inki yaar jaldiiii ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

A third one added, “Aww… I’m such a shameless shipper because I love them”

A fourth one added, “Aar they in relationship!?!?!?Or it is some kind of promotion??”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

