Tara Sutaria and Anushka Sharma's adorable wish for their special person

Abhishek Banerjee is one of the most talented actors and casting personalities in the country. He's friends with the entire entertainment industry and even his work colleagues respect him. Check out what special messages Tara Sutaria and Anushka Sharma have for him on his birthday

Abhishek Banerjee is one of the most talented and respected actors that we have now in the Hindi entertainment industry. In his entire career till now, he’s done some tremendous work and we love it. He started his career doing backend work related to films and has also been a casting director for the longest time. Today, he’s doing the best of projects in movies and OTT and well, we have simply loved the kind of journey that he’s had in his career. Some of the best work that he’s been a part of include Paatal Lok, Stree, The Great Weddings Of Munnes, Bhediya, and many more. Well, two special actresses from the entertainment industry with whom he shares a great equation of friendship and mutual respect are none other than Anushka Sharma and Tara Sutaria.

Check out how Anushka Sharma and Tara Sutaria are showering Abhishek Banerjee with good wishes:

While Anushka Sharma is a lot senior to Tara Sutaria in terms of age and experience, Tara Sutaria, on the other hand has bonded wonderfully with the actor since her debut. On the occasion of Abhishek’s birthday, both Tara Sutaria and Anushka Sharma shared special birthday wishes for the actor and well, we truly love it. Want to check out what are the special words that they have written for him? Check them out here ASAP –

