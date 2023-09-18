Tara Sutaria, Parineeti Chopra And Jacqueliene Fernandez Serve Captivating Fashion Moment Jumpsuit

In the world of showbiz, everyday new fashion and styles trends. And if you wonder who makes these trends? Then the answer is the stunning Bollywood divas. The actress every time comes up with new fashion, whether it be making waves in the western or redefining the vintage style. They also know how to make fashion moments with the casual outfit with a contemporary touch. And here, we have caught Tara Sutaria, Parineeti Chopra and Jacqueliene Fernandez in their unique jumpsuit glam.

Tara Sutaria In Plunging Jumpsuit

Wow! We love the statement look of Tara in this tailored jumpsuit. The actress pairs the plunging neckline black striped top portion followed by matching loose pants to make a stunning look. With the sleek-high ponytail, bold lips and high heels, the actress gives goals to be office-ready like a diva.

Parineeti Chopra In Frills Jumpsuit

Unlike Tara, the Ishqzaade actress has something different in her kitty. The actress exuded funky vibes in a dark maroon jumpsuit with cut-out detailing. The frills around her neckline add modern-day vibes. And the long skirt cut makes it look something different and a fashion to choose for parties. Her statement earrings and complementing makeup complete her overall appearance.

Jacqueliene Fernandez Strapless Jumpsuit

Whether a red carpet moment or a show stealer at events, you can nail every look with Jacqueliene Fernandez’s pink jumpsuit. The diva pairs a strapless body-hugging leather jumpsuit with her boldness. Her open hairstyle and winged eyeliner give her class, while the pink lips complement her Barbiecore vibe. She makes her appearance enchanting with the black high heels.

Whose jumpsuit glam did you like the most? Let us know.