Tara Sutaria, Parineeti Chopra and Jacqueliene Fernandez’s guide to comfiest lehengas to carry on your special days

The glamorous stars of Bollywood, Tara Sutaria, Parineeti Chopra, and Jacqueline Fernandez, are ready to share their secrets for rocking the most comfortable lehengas on your special occasions. Let's delve into their stunning fashion preferences!

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Sep,2023 00:05:14
When it comes to slaying in style, our Bollywood beauties Tara Sutaria, Parineeti Chopra, and Jacqueline Fernandez are here to spill the beans on how to rock the comfiest lehengas on your special days. Let’s dive into their fabulous fashion choices!

First up, we have the enchanting Tara Sutaria, who’s all about peachy perfection. She graced the scene in a peachy dream of a lehenga choli, adorned with intricate silver embroidery and a sprinkle of sparkles that would make the night sky jealous. Tara’s sleek mid-parted hairbun added a touch of elegance, and she didn’t hold back on the bling factor with diamond earrings and a statement neckpiece. Her makeup game was on point with dewy eyes, sleek brows, and luscious nude lips, all tied together with a subtle hint of highlighter. She’s the embodiment of ethereal grace!

Now, let’s talk about Parineeti Chopra, who could easily be mistaken for a real-life fairytale princess. She stepped into the spotlight in a white bridal lehenga that’s a fusion of modern and traditional aesthetics. But what stole the show? The exquisite floral lacework that adorned her attire, giving it that whimsical charm. Parineeti kept her look sleek with mid-parted hair, and her choice of accessories was nothing short of regal – a stunning exclusive diamond set. If you’re aiming for a dreamy fairytale wedding look, take notes from Parineeti!

And finally, we have the ever-dazzling Jacqueline Fernandez, who knows how to make heads turn at cocktail parties. She graced the scene in a jaw-dropping silver embellished lehenga choli that screams glamour and sophistication. Her wavy locks added a touch of playfulness to the ensemble. For makeup, Jacqueline opted for sleek eyebrows, a pop of pink on her lips, and a pair of drop-dead gorgeous diamond earrings. If you want to be the star of the evening at your next cocktail party, take a page from Jacqueline’s style diary!

In a world of lehengas, these Bollywood divas have truly mastered the art of comfort and style. So, whether you’re walking down the aisle or hitting the dance floor at a cocktail soirée, these fashion icons have got you covered with their chic and comfy lehenga choices. Get ready to dazzle, because with their style tips, you’re bound to steal the spotlight on your special day!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

