That one time when Priyanka Chopra ‘lied’ about Nick Jonas, watch viral video

A video of Priyanka Chopra has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a lighthearted moment where the actress underwent a lie-detector test. The viral footage captures Priyanka being questioned about her husband, Nick Jonas, and her responses add a humorous twist to the conversation.

During the test, Priyanka is asked about the Jonas Brothers, and she confidently names Nick as the best singer among them, a statement that the lie detector confirms as true. However, things take a hilarious turn when the interviewer probes about Nick’s acting skills, particularly regarding his cameo in her film ‘Love Again’. Priyanka initially asserts that she believes Nick is a decent actor, but to everyone’s surprise, the lie detector detects her response as a lie.

She went on to call Nick a ‘phenomenal actor’ which was a lie again… and then she said, “ I think he’s a phenomenal actor. I’m just saying just keep lying about his acting.”

Watch below-

The amusing video has been circulating widely, showcasing Priyanka Chopra’s playful side and the candid moment where she appears to have jokingly “lied” about Nick Jonas’ acting abilities. Fans and followers are enjoying the light-hearted exchange, further fueling the buzz surrounding the clip.

Reactions

One wrote, “I wouldn’t call that struggling..looked like a pretty fast answer, lol. Nick was in Jumanji and I thought he was great! maybe he’s better at comedy and maybe she feels she’s better in more dramatic roles.”

Another wrote, “Lmao she’s right he’s not a good actor. He’s a great singer”