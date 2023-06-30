ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

That one time when Priyanka Chopra ‘lied’ about Nick Jonas, watch viral video

A video of Priyanka Chopra is going viral, where the actress can be seen sitting for a lie-detector test. In the session, she is asked about her husband Nick Jonas, however, eventually gets caught ‘lying’ about Nick being a good actor.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jun,2023 03:00:40
That one time when Priyanka Chopra ‘lied’ about Nick Jonas, watch viral video

A video of Priyanka Chopra has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a lighthearted moment where the actress underwent a lie-detector test. The viral footage captures Priyanka being questioned about her husband, Nick Jonas, and her responses add a humorous twist to the conversation.

During the test, Priyanka is asked about the Jonas Brothers, and she confidently names Nick as the best singer among them, a statement that the lie detector confirms as true. However, things take a hilarious turn when the interviewer probes about Nick’s acting skills, particularly regarding his cameo in her film ‘Love Again’. Priyanka initially asserts that she believes Nick is a decent actor, but to everyone’s surprise, the lie detector detects her response as a lie.

She went on to call Nick a ‘phenomenal actor’ which was a lie again… and then she said, “ I think he’s a phenomenal actor. I’m just saying just keep lying about his acting.”

Watch below-

The amusing video has been circulating widely, showcasing Priyanka Chopra’s playful side and the candid moment where she appears to have jokingly “lied” about Nick Jonas’ acting abilities. Fans and followers are enjoying the light-hearted exchange, further fueling the buzz surrounding the clip.

Reactions

One wrote, “I wouldn’t call that struggling..looked like a pretty fast answer, lol. Nick was in Jumanji and I thought he was great! maybe he’s better at comedy and maybe she feels she’s better in more dramatic roles.”

Another wrote, “Lmao she’s right he’s not a good actor. He’s a great singer”

That one time when Priyanka Chopra ‘lied’ about Nick Jonas, watch viral video 821551

That one time when Priyanka Chopra ‘lied’ about Nick Jonas, watch viral video 821552

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Here’s what Priyanka Chopra had to say about not auditioning for ‘Citadel’
Here’s what Priyanka Chopra had to say about not auditioning for ‘Citadel’
Priyanka Chopra wants daughter Malti Marie to ‘like her’, read
Priyanka Chopra wants daughter Malti Marie to ‘like her’, read
Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ adorable summer vacation
Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ adorable summer vacation
A day in Priyanka Chopra’s life, see pics
A day in Priyanka Chopra’s life, see pics
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra’s 70th birthday celebration
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra’s 70th birthday celebration
“Stop looking for validation,” Priyanka Chopra’s motivational words will inspire you
“Stop looking for validation,” Priyanka Chopra’s motivational words will inspire you
Latest Stories
Hansika Motwani’s favourite travel destination is a ‘global favourite’
Hansika Motwani’s favourite travel destination is a ‘global favourite’
“A massive surge of love,” Ileana D’Cruz on listening to baby’s heartbeat for the first time
“A massive surge of love,” Ileana D’Cruz on listening to baby’s heartbeat for the first time
“The outfit makes her look like 30,” Anushka Sen gets trolled for her fashion choices
“The outfit makes her look like 30,” Anushka Sen gets trolled for her fashion choices
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Glamourous In Antique Gold Trail Gown By Manish Malhotra
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Glamourous In Antique Gold Trail Gown By Manish Malhotra
Satyaprem Ki Katha Review: Kartik Aaryan Shines In This Beautiful Love Story
Satyaprem Ki Katha Review: Kartik Aaryan Shines In This Beautiful Love Story
Ace Storyteller Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic -Sanju, completes five years
Ace Storyteller Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic -Sanju, completes five years
Read Latest News