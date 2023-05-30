“The experience was pretty hateful,” Priyanka Chopra on being part of a movie she did not like

Prime Video India shared a video where, global superstar Priyanka Chopra took on a unique challenge: a hilarious lie detector test, not literally, of course. Fans were in for a treat as Priyanka fearlessly tackled a series of intriguing questions, leaving no stone unturned.

When asked if she had ever acted in a film that she did not like, Priyanka responded with her candour, revealing that, thankfully, she hadn’t found herself in such. But that wasn’t all! The test took a light-hearted turn as Priyanka hilariously reacted to queries about her snoring habits, farting in public, and more. It was a delightful insight into Priyanka’s playful side, reminding us that even the biggest stars can let loose and have a good laugh.

Priyanka Chopra on the movie she hated

Talking about the movie, that she hated, Peecee said, “I can’t tell you what movie it was but I can tell you the experience was pretty hateful. I used to just wait around for hours. My lines made no sense, I was constantly a damsel, which I am kind of not. So it was tough.”

She also added on ‘farting in public’, to which she said, “Yes, I have farted in public. But they are silent and deadly.” She continued if she told someone that she was in the way to do it, saying, “Yes, every time. I’m always on the way, don’t ever believe me when I say that.”

Priyanka Chopra snores in her sleep

Talking about it, Priyanka Chopra said, “My husband (Nick Jonas) tells me I do, but I deny it. I don’t snore.” When asked who is the mole in Citadel, Priyanka said, “I can’t tell you. It’s above my pay grade.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.