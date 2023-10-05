Movies | Celebrities

The Extraordinarily Camera-Friendly Telugu-Tamil-Malayalam Actress Nithya Menen On What Makes Her Such A Natural

I am doing a Malayalam unconventional family comedy series Masterpeace, which will be releasing next month. I am also shooting for a sweet love story in Tamil, and apart from this, there is a Hindi film I am shooting for which will be wrapped up by next month.

Author: Subhash K Jha
05 Oct,2023 10:47:00
The Extraordinarily Camera-Friendly Telugu-Tamil-Malayalam Actress Nithya Menen On What Makes Her Such A Natural 858381

In Kumari Srimathi, you play a 30-year-old unmarried woman with huge familial responsibilities. How did this dream role fall into your lap?

I was told this really interesting line ,that this is a story about a small-town girl who wants to open a bar in her village. And I thought it couldn’t get more interesting than this. I was like, really? Tell me more! It’s not something has ever been explored or seen before on screen. I also enjoyed the cinematic feel that was given to the rustic setting of a village. It was well-shot and colorful, and I felt it was a very interesting visual. When one is narrated a role one already understands certain nuances of the character, but what I related the most with Srimathi was that in her head she was a very unconventional person, and that was something that was very exciting for me.

Is it daunting to shoulder films and series, or are you more than up to it?

For me, it is important that there is a certain relatability with the character, in the sense that your sensibilities should match with that of the role you are playing. I don’t predict or predict if a film can work or not, I take up a project if it makes sense to me, but I do tend to have a sense of social responsibility so I try to do characters which will have an impact on the people watching it.

How do you see yourself in the hierarchy of stardom where women are supposed to look and act in a particular way in our films?

When I hear something, if it doesn’t make sense to me, I can’t do it. It’s as simple as that. When you say, you see yourself in a character, it doesn’t mean that you have to relate 100% to every character. We do characters that may not be me, for example, I’m doing a film now, which is very dark. So, it doesn’t mean that in real life, I’m like that, I tend to sort of try my best to do the kind of films which will have a positive impact on people. That’s very important to me. So, I do choose things like that, which I feel even if it goes as far as just making someone laugh or smile. That’s a very positive impact to have. So, I would pick that.

Tell me about your background, how and when did you get interested in acting?

I don’t come from a film family. I come from a middle-class family that is very education-oriented. Becoming an actress was in my destiny. The first film that I did was when I was eight years old.It was an English film, shot by French people, Hanuman. And, I didn’t plan it. After that, I made a full-fledged appearance in Kannada film 7 O’clock and from there to here, I never looked back and the journey has been quite interesting.

Was it easy for you to reach where you have? Do you get the kind of roles that you wish to get?

It’s not like that I have never been a career driven woman and continued to strive for the right opportunities. I always kept a balance between both, my personal and professional life and whatever roles that come my way, I know I have to do it and I do with all honesty. I am happy that I get to do what I love and at this point in my career, I choose the roles that resonate with me.

How different is it doing an OTT series as compared with a feature film?

I don’t see any difference in the mediums. In the end, it is just entertainment. Be it digital or theatrical, an actor has to do the job to entertain people. Whether you do an OTT series or feature film, in the end it is just up to the audiences if they are liking your work or not.

Your forthcoming projects?

After Kumari Srimathi, I am doing a Malayalam unconventional family comedy series Masterpeace, which will be releasing next month. I am also shooting for a sweet love story in Tamil, and apart from this, there is a Hindi film I am shooting for which will be wrapped up by next month.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Comment Box

Related Post

Nithya Menen slams news portal that claimed she was harassed by Tamil Hero, read 855766
Nithya Menen slams news portal that claimed she was harassed by Tamil Hero, read
Nithya Menen’s New Series On Prime Video 852723
Nithya Menen’s New Series On Prime Video
Rakul Preet Singh, Anushka Shetty, And Others Fall Prey To Fat Shaming 796224
Rakul Preet Singh, Anushka Shetty, And Others Fall Prey To Fat Shaming
From J and Kabir’s unending chase to entangled mysteries, 5 reasons to watch Amazon Original Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 on Prime Video
Wonder Women: Nithya Menen, Parvarthy Thiruvothu, Nadiya Moudu, Archana Padmini and Amruta Subhash starrer trailer out, check out
Exclusive: Neha Vaishnav to feature in Breathe 3

Latest Stories

Exclusive: Anupamaa's Samar, Sagar Parekh approached for Bigg Boss 17 858390
Exclusive: Anupamaa’s Samar, Sagar Parekh approached for Bigg Boss 17
Kumkum Bhagya update: Rana accepts Akshay’s bribe, keeps kidnapper’s identity secret in front of Ranbir and Prachi 858387
Kumkum Bhagya update: Rana accepts Akshay’s bribe, keeps kidnapper’s identity secret in front of Ranbir and Prachi
DistroTV partners with Love Stories TV to Build and Distribute 'Wedding TV by LoveStoriesTV' FAST Linear Channel to Global Audiences 858388
DistroTV partners with Love Stories TV to Build and Distribute ‘Wedding TV by LoveStoriesTV’ FAST Linear Channel to Global Audiences
English Vinglish Turns 11 858382
English Vinglish Turns 11
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi announces wedding with Lakshmi, invites Oberoi family 858379
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi announces wedding with Lakshmi, invites Oberoi family
Review of Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s stellar performance makes it a must watch 858394
Review of Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s stellar performance makes it a must watch
Read Latest News