Nithya Menen slams news portal that claimed she was harassed by Tamil Hero, read

Actress Nithya Menen refuted false reports alleging that she had been harassed by a Tamil actor, labelling the claims as baseless and misleading. The controversy unfolded when a verified Instagram account shared an article attributing a statement to Nithya, asserting that she had experienced harassment from a Tamil film industry colleague during the shooting of a movie. The post in question quoted Nithya as saying, “I have never faced any problems in the Telugu industry, but I have faced a lot of problems in the Tamil industry. A Tamil hero harassed me while shooting for a film.”

The erroneous report swiftly gained traction, spreading across various media outlets and making waves on social media platforms. Responding to the false allegations, Nithya Menen took to her own social media accounts to express her shock and disappointment regarding the misleading claims. She shared the inaccurate report and emphatically declared it to be entirely untrue. In a poignant message, she lamented, “It’s very sad that certain sections of journalism have come down to this. I urge you – Be Better than this!”

In a subsequent post, Nithya Menen offered a thoughtful reflection on the importance of accountability in combating negative behaviours. She emphasized the fleeting nature of life and how essential it is to address and rectify wrongdoings. She stated, “We are all here for such a short period of time. It always surprises me how much wrong we do to each other 🙂 I point this out today because only accountability stops bad behaviour.”

Additionally, Nithya Menen revealed that she has previously made the decision to withdraw from a film project due to allegations of sexual misconduct against someone involved. She acknowledged that while she has taken such actions, she has done so discreetly and without public fanfare, underscoring her commitment to principles of accountability and justice in the entertainment industry.