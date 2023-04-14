Anushka Shetty, the Baahubali actress has come a long way. With her shining career throughout in Tollywood, her work in the movie Baahubali made hurls all across the country. However, years back, the actress shot to headlines after rumours sprawled that she turned down the hit Rohit Shetty movie Singham. However, later in an interview she revealed that it was untrue. She further added that the offers she is currently getting from Mumbai aren’t that exciting.

In an interview with the Deccan Chronicle, she spoke about the rumours that sprawled around on rejecting the Rohit Shetty helmed movie. She asserted it as untrue. She said, “Yes, a lot was written in Mumbai about why I couldn’t do Singham and so much of it was so untrue. But it was all because of a miscommunication regarding numbers (fee).” She further added, “So far, the offers from Mumbai have not been that inviting. But that may change soon.” As quoted by News18. However, while she hasn’t made her Bollywood debut yet, the actress holds a strong fanbase and popularity in Tollywood. She made a pan-Indian impact with the movie Baahubali.

About Singham

The plot of the Ajay Devgn-starring film Singham centres on a brave police officer who chooses to fight wrongdoing. When a dishonest politician identified as Jaikant Shikre depicted by Prakash Raj causes trouble, Bajirao Singham pledges to give him a tough lesson. In the action drama movie, Kajal Aggarwal played the part of Kavya and won many fans’ hearts.