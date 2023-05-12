ADVERTISEMENT
'The Story Of A Beautiful Girl' ft. Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes in the country.

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
12 May,2023 09:35:37
Anushka Shetty is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes in the South regional entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for quite literally many years and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from her end manages to go viral effortlessly and in the true sense of the term. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, no wonder, anything and everything from her end goes viral. Despite the fact that she’s not very active in social media, she still manages to build a connect with her fans and that’s what we appreciate the most. Her social media game is literally lit.

Check out how Anushka Shetty has shared a special wish for her dear friend:

As an actress and performing artiste, Anushka Shetty is someone who’s incredibly secured as an actress and well, that’s what we genuinely appreciate and love the most about her. She’s always at the forefront of things when it comes to motivating others the right way and well, that’s what we love the most about her. Well, this time, guess what the actress has done from her end? Well, the diva has shared a super cute snap from her end where in her story, she’s wished good luck to her dear friend for her upcoming movie aka ‘The Story Of A Beautiful Girl’ and well, seeing the same, we are truly in love. Well, do you want to check out all of it? Here you go –

'The Story Of A Beautiful Girl' ft. Anushka Shetty 806306

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how do you rate Anushka Shetty? Share your thoughts with us below. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

