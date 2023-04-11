Shruti Haasan is a famous actress in South cinema. She has come a long way in her career, from making South and Bollywood films. She has done some challenging roles in showbiz, but dancing on snow is difficult. The actress revealed her thoughts about filmmakers asking heroines to dance in the snow wearing only a saree and blouse.

Shruti Haasan’s Opinion On Dancing In Snow

Ramaya Vastavaiya actress shared in an interview that it is challenging for a heroine to dance in the snow just with a saree and blouse. As they also don’t get any jacket, or shawl or anything. “I don’t like dancing in the snow. It’s challenging, and the hero can wear a jacket. We don’t even have a jacket, coat, shawl…absolutely nothing. Just have to wear a blouse and saree in the snow. I want to make a petition, a request, and ask people to stop doing that. I just did recently (one song),”

The video clip of the interview is going viral on Twitter. In the video, Shruti expressed her view about dancing on snow, ending with Shruti’s latest dance video in snow.

Shruti Haasan’s snow dance clip is from Sridevi Chiranjeevi’s song. And the actress was seen dancing to the music in a blue floral sThis Is aree with a lace blouse. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is decked in a t-shirt and denim, a blazer, and shoes.

Fans Reaction

A user hilariously wrote, “Luv how the song appears outta nowhere when she says I did it recently😂😂💥”. “Well she had no problems while taking money

It has turned into a fashion to cry over something they have done without the consent,” commented the other being blunt. The third said, “She got paid for what she had done ..so it’s all business ..”

What's your opinion?