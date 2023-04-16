Ananya Panday is an avid social media user. The Gehraiyaan actress often keeps her fans enticed with her everyday pictures and posts online. Owing to that, the actress has now shared some adorable pictures from her recent trip on social media, and we are in absolute awe with them. The actress sharing the moments, talked about having ‘sukoon’ in life.

Well, definitely travelling places can anyday manifest the ‘sukoon’ as you call it in your dull, crazy life! Scroll down beneath to check on Ananya’s beautiful moments of travel.

Ananya Panday shares photodump from her latest trip

Ananya’s holiday pictures are the epitome of aesthetic perfection! With each snapshot, she takes us on a visual journey filled with breathtaking landscapes and heartwarming moments.

In one click, Ananya exudes effortless cool as she relaxes in her swimwear and denim combo, looking like an absolute beach babe. Another picture showcases her in a tranquil moment, lying on the grass with her eyes closed, reminding us to take a break from the hustle and bustle of life and just breathe.

Ananya’s love for furry friends is evident in another shot where she is seen playing with the adorable dogs, spreading pure joy with her infectious smile. And what’s a holiday without admiring the twinkling stars in the night sky? Ananya captures the magic of a starry night, leaving us all mesmerized.

Work Front

Ananya Panday is a rising star in Bollywood, known for her performances in movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, and Gehraiyaan. She was last seen in the action-packed film Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson.