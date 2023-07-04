ADVERTISEMENT
Throwback to when Neetu Kapoor defended Rishi Kapoor’s alleged affairs, netizens say ‘Alia k sath bhi yahi hona hai.’

Neetu Kapoor once made candid revelations about her husband, the late Rishi Kapoor, and his alleged flirtations. Neetuji shared that she had caught Rishi Kapoor flirting on numerous occasions. Read entire scoop below-

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor once made candid revelations about her husband, the late Rishi Kapoor, and his alleged affairs. Neetuji shared that she had caught Rishi Kapoor flirting on numerous occasions, even claiming to be the first person to learn about these incidents. However, she adopted a nonchalant attitude towards them, considering them to be ‘one-night stands.’

Initially, the actress admitted to engaging in heated arguments with her husband regarding these flings. However, as she matured, she decided to adopt an indifferent approach, observing how long Rishi Kapoor would continue with his flirty behavior. The actress further revealed that her husband always took responsibility for these encounters, and her way of reacting was to distance themselves from each other for a period of time.

A particularly noteworthy statement from Neetu Kapoor raised eyebrows, as she mentioned, “I feel men should be given a certain amount of freedom. They are flirtatious by nature. One cannot bind them down.” This assertion brought attention to the debate surrounding freedom, trust, and expectations within relationships.

A user wrote, “I think she is practical. All actors cheat on their wives. Ranveer is no saint. He must be having multiple flings with others and probably Deepika does too. Most of the actors have an open marriage. It’s upto them. All star wives turn a blind eye to affairs”

Another wrote, “Alia k sath bhi yahi hona hai. Pr Alia won’t bother kyuki vo bhi esi hi hai.”

A third one added, “For whom she is talking about#Ranbir or her husband?”

A fourth one wrote, “She was just being honest imho.. don’t judge her on this. Digging out such an old interview and using against an in news person is actually criminal. Shame on media.”

 

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

