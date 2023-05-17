Throwback: When Pooja Hegde reacted to Rashmika Mandanna's brutally honest opinion on Radhe Shyam

Both Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde have immense amount of respect for each other and well, that's why, come what may, whenever they have new releases coming, they always have kind words to say about each other and support each other in the best way possible.

Check out how Pooja Hegde reacted to Rashmika Mandanna’s reaction to Radhe Shyam movie trailer:

Both Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna, like we already told you have had humongous regards for each other. That’s why, come what may, whenever the situation boils down to them supporting each other during movie releases, they always do it in the best way possible and how. Well, that’s why, there was this one occasion when Pooja Hegde was asked by the media and paparazzi as to what she has to say about Rashmika Mandanna’s reaction to Radhe Shyam trailer. To this, she was saying telling in camera that she’s thankful to Rashmika for her kind words and also added that it feels good when people appreciate hard work and efforts. Well, do you all want to check out the video? Here you go –

