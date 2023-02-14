Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan are two of the most popular and loved superstars that we have in the country. The two of them share a great bond right from the initial days of his career. For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan assisting father Rakesh Roshan when he had directed Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for his very popular film aka ‘Karan Arjun’. Not just that, the duo have also shared screen space with each other in multiple movies and have always been good friends. Not just as colleagues and friends ladies and gentlemen, the two of them have also been close to each other as far as family terms are concerned. Both SRK and Hrithik are very comfortable in each other’s presence and that’s why, they love to share happy and cute moments on-screen as well as off-screen.

Well, talking about off-screen fun ladies and gentlemen, the two of them were once spotted having fun on stage during a special award show. Shah Rukh Khan was hosting the award show and that’s when, he decided to get cosy and comfortable with Hrithik Roshan. The man has been absolutely on point when it comes to fun stuff and at that point of time, SRK decided to have fun by calling Hrithik as well as his wife back then aka Sussane Khan (now ex wife). King Khan was seen teaching Hrithik a thing or two about romance and well, we love the fun and camaraderie over there. Well, do you all wish to check out the full video? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and super fun, right folks? Brilliant and entertaining, ain't it?