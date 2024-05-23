Tiger Shroff And Kriti Sanon Complete 10 Years In The Film Industry; Check Here

The Sajid Nadiadwala film Heropanti launched Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon on the big screen!! The film which was released on 23 May 2014, completes 10 blazing years today!! And this only means that it has been 10 years since we have been seeing the amazing talent of the duo Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. And what a talent they are!!

This film, Heropanti, went on to be the best launching pad for both the actors. Very young in their age, Tiger and Kriti played the roles of Bablu and Dimpy in the film. The romantic action film was loved by audiences of all ages. The film was remade in Telugu as Parugu with Allu Arjun as the lead.

And what’s more? The success of Heropanti and the popularity of the pair and characters of the film made the makers get back yet again with its sequel, Heropanti 2. Heropanti 2 was released in 2022.

Here is the social media post declaring the 10-year completion of Heropanti.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Tiger has had an amazing career graph with films Baaghi, Baaghi 2, Student of the Year 2, War, Baaghi 3, Ganapath etc.

Kriti has made a mark as a performer in Bollywood with her share of films that include Bareilly Ki Barfi, Housefull 4, Panipat, Mimi, Shehzada, Ganapath etc.

The duo enjoys great stardom today!! We wish them all the luck for the next phase of their careers!!