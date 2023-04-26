Tiger Shroff sends special, heartfelt gift to Rakul Preet Singh, guess what?

Check out what gift Tiger Shroff has sent Rakul Preet Singh

Tiger Shroff and Rakul Preet Singh are two individuals who share a great bond of friendship and affection. The two of them have always had a deep sense of respect and admiration for each other’s work and well, we are truly proud of anything and everything that they have to offer to the audience. Both Tiger Shroff and Rakul Preet Singh are presently very successful as artistes and well, that’s why, their fans too always shower them with a lot of love and affection all the time. On certain days, when it’s important to showcase your friendship in order to make the other person feel special, they always do it with perfection and brilliance.

Check out what gift Tiger Shroff has sent to Rakul Preet Singh:

Owing to their respective busy schedules, it’s not daily that they get to meet and spend time together with each other or their close friends circle. But hey, small gestures always play a key role in helping people understand the equation with each other better, right folks? Well, this time, it was time for Tiger Shroff to make his dear friend Rakul Preet Singh feel special and well, we love it. See below folks –

Work Front:

Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan whereas Tiger Shroff will next be seen in “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” alongside Akshay Kumar. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com