The alleged romantic involvement between Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, Telugu actors, frequently creates a buzz on the internet. Their initial encounter took place on the Billa set in 2009, where their on-screen rapport resonated with the audience and contributed to the movie’s commercial triumph. Subsequently, they collaborated on several other films, including Mirchi, Baahubali: The Beginning, and also the sequel part of the film.

However, while the rumours go tossing around, with no correct confirmation, we have seen Prabhas, most of the times heaping praise for his co-star. Owing to that, here we have shared a video, where we can see Prabhas at different events praising Anushka Shetty.

Times when Prabhas went all praises for Anushka Shetty

In the video, we can see Prabhas giving interviews, and whenever he is asked about Anushka Shetty, the actor gets all rejuvenated and heaps praises for the actress. At some point, we also see him alongside Anushka Shetty and praising the actress in front of her, leaving Shetty all blushing.

Here take a look-

Fans Reaction

However, as the video sprawls on YouTube, their fans came in gushing to pour love for the rumoured couple.

One wrote, “it doesn’t matter are they in relationship or not but the bond of comfort and friendship they share is really very adorable..their life their choice .hoping best for them ..they look good together no doubt..many more to touch keep shining”

Another wrote, “He definitely love Anushka… It can read from his Expression ❤”

A third user wrote, “The wayyyyyyyy he tells about her and his expression and you will never find this way of expressing towards anybody 😭😭❤❤❤ they’re just LOVEEEEEE 💕