Tolly Cine Samman Award 2024: Winners Announced

The Tolly Cine Samman Award 2024, a prestigious event in the Bengali film and television industry, took place on a grand scale, with many stars in attendance. The award ceremony, known for recognizing outstanding performances and contributions to the field, particularly focuses on regional talent.

Dibyojyoti Dutta, a popular small-screen actor, expressed his gratitude on social media for receiving the Best Actor award for his compelling role in ‘Anurager Choya.’ He congratulated his director, Anupam Hari, who won the Best Director award for the same show, which was praised for its innovative storytelling and powerful performances.

Surinder Films, a prominent production company, shared a list of their award-winning films on social media. The list included ‘Ardhangini,’ a film that won the Best Film According to Critics award for its exceptional storytelling, direction, and performances, which resonated with both audiences and critics.

The winners of the Tolly Cine Samman Award 2024 were announced in various categories, including:

– Best Film According to Critics: “Ardhangini”

– Special Regional Pair: Prasenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta (Ajyoggo)

– Best Actor on Small Screen: Dibyojyoti Dutt for “Anurager Choya”

– Best Actress: Churni Gangopadhyay

– Best Female Singer: Imon Chakraborty

– Best Supporting Actor: Ambarish Bhattacharya

– Best Couple: Ankush Hazra and Oindrila Sen for “Love Marriage”

– Best Actor in a Negative Role: Jammy Banerjee for “Khyapa”

– Best Actress in a Negative Role: Debleena Dutt for “Khyapa”

– Best Director for Small Screen: Anupam Hari for “Anurager Choya ”

– Best Director for an Offbeat Movie (Critics’ Choice): Tathagata Bhattacharya

– Best Actress for an Offbeat Movie (Critics’ Choice): Rituparna Sengupta

– Famous Vlogger (Female): Prerna Bhattacharya

– Famous Vlogger (Male): Sayak

The Tolly Cine Samman Award 2024 was a celebration of the best of Bengali cinema and television. It was a testament to the talent and hard work of individuals in the industry, inspiring all to strive for excellence.