Too Hot To Handle: Monalisa Goes Bold In Tie-dye Bikini

Creating a buzz in headlines with fashion is Monalisa’s favorite thing to do. She loves to keep her fans engaged through her exquisite fashion and style. Whether it is ethereal ethnic ensembles or stunning western fits, she has the knack to slay in every look. However, today, she is heating the moment with her bikini avatar. And we bet you can’t get enough of her hotness.

Monalisa’s Hot Look In Bikini

On Tuesday morning, the Bhojpuri beauty dropped sizzling photos on her social media that have left her fans swooning. Ditching the usual saree or dress look, the Nazar actress raised the hotness bar with her bikini look. She can be seen chilling near the poolside on a sunny day. Her sizzling hot look has created a stir on the internet. Let’s take a look.

In the shared image, Monalisa dons a blue tie-dye-printed bralette top. The low neckline of the crop top showcases Monalisa’s jaw-dropping bust, while the tie-knot bottom defines her toned legs. The actress boldly flaunts her figure and sexy side, and we can’t get over her too hot to handle avatar. Monalisa’s new picture is like a treat to the eyes in the hectic schedule. And with the visuals, it feels like we need such kinds of vacations.

Did you like Monalisa’s hot look in a bikini? Please drop your views in the comments box below.