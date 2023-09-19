Movies | Celebrities

Traditional lehenga glam goes on edge! By Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone

When it comes to redefining traditional lehenga glam with an edgy twist, the stunning trio of Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone is leading the charge. These Bollywood divas have taken the timeless charm of traditional attire and added a modern edge that's hard to resist. Let's dive into their unique takes on traditional fashion, shall we?

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Sep,2023 05:02:02
Kiara Advani’s beige elegance

Kiara Advani graces us with her presence in a stylish beige lehenga choli that’s nothing short of ethereal. Her blouse, featuring delicate noodle straps, perfectly complements the pleated long flared skirt. The pièce de résistance is the beautiful embellished yellow dupatta that adds a pop of color and grace. Kiara completes her look with wavy long locks and a stunning diamond neckpiece. This ensemble beautifully blends traditional and contemporary elements, making it ideal for weddings and festive occasions.

Deepika Padukone’s angelic charm

Deepika Padukone looks absolutely divine in her powder yellow hued sharara suit. The color choice is both refreshing and angelic, setting a serene tone. Her sleek pulled-back hairbun and minimal makeup enhance the elegance of the outfit, allowing it to shine. Deepika’s ensemble exemplifies the idea that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, making it perfect for a range of traditional events.

Alia Bhatt’s hot pink delight

Alia Bhatt dazzles in her hot pink sharara suit, bringing a vibrant burst of color to the traditional fashion scene. The hot pink hue is bold and playful, perfectly matching Alia’s vibrant personality. Her wavy long hair and jhumkas add a touch of traditional charm, while minimal makeup keeps the focus on the vibrant outfit. Alia’s look is a celebration of color and style, ideal for occasions where you want to make a statement.

Whether you find yourself captivated by Kiara Advani’s timeless beige allure, enchanted by Deepika Padukone’s ethereal grace, or charmed by Alia Bhatt’s vibrant hot pink delight, traditional attire provides a platform for expressing your one-of-a-kind style while honoring cultural traditions. These outfits not only highlight your fashion-forward flair but also mirror your distinct personality and self-assuredness. So, don’t hesitate to explore the realm of traditional fashion, craft your unique statement, and prepare to shine brightly at any festive gathering!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

