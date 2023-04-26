“Tremendously a blessing…” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on playing Nandini second time in Ponniyin Selvan after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, during her promotions for Ponniyin Selvan, opened up on playing Nandini for the second time, read below

After the massive success of Ponniyin Selvan’s first part, the film is up with a sequel. The film hits the theatres on April 28. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the entire film cast were in Mumbai recently to promote the movie. There the actress opened up on playing Nandini for the second time in Ponniyin Selvan after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on playing Nandini for the second time

The actress, during the promotions of the second sequel of the movie, was asked about her thoughts on playing Nandini for the second time. She plays Nandini in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan and earlier played a character by the same name in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

She can be heard saying, “What a coincidence. It’s amazing na? Even Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was very very memorable. She has lived on people’s heart and I’m so so thankful that I got to play Nandini then too. She had remained special to the audience and, of course, to me. That was Sanjay Bhansali ji and today for my Mani Garu, I got to play Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan. That’s just tremendously a blessing, to have gotten to play such strong women, such layered women and women with character that touch the lives of so many women out there. There’s a relatability and I am very very very grateful.”

Aishwarya will always say ‘YES’ to Mani Ratnam

She added calling Mani Ratnam her guru and said she would always say Yes to him. She said, “ It’s a natural yes. Jab bhi poochenge, jawab ha hi hoga (Whenever he asked me to work in his films, I would say yes). That’s a given. Ab ise guru bhakti kahe, shraddha kahe, kritagyata kahe ya pyaar kahe (Call it my respect to my guru or faith or gratefulness or love). You can label it whatever you want.” As quoted by India Today.