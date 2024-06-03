Trend Alert: Malavika Mohanan Exudes Effortless Glamour In A Floral Printed Saree

Malavika Mohanan, a South beauty, has an eternal passion for traditional dress. Her style expresses her respect for cultural heritage. Whether dressed in a bright saree or an ornate ethnic sharara, she oozes elegance and grace with each outfit. She honors the depth of heritage via her sartorial choices, infusing each ensemble with a modern twist while maintaining ancient craftsmanship. In her most recent images, the diva demonstrates her exquisite beauty in a floral printed saree, indulging herself with lovely greenery. Take a look below.

Malavika Mohanan’s Floral Printed Saree-

In the divine traditional outfit, the beautiful diva looked ethereal in a floral printed saree and is posted on Instagram. The diva wore a white background fabric with blue, pink, red, green, and yellow floral motifs printed sleeveless, deep V-neckline blouse paired with a matching printed saree with a small border saree with a dropped end piece. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted tight low bun hairstyle with tucked red roses. The diva opted for minimal makeup with brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and brown matte lips. She accessories her outfit with long gold earrings and a small black bindi. In the pictures, the actress gracefully carries and shows her ethnic looks with gorgeous beauty.

What’s your take on her traditional avatar? Let us know your views in the comment box, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.