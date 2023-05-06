Trisha Krishnan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu share birthday celebration moments, internet in awe

Trisha Krishnan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu both celebrated their birthdays recently and it's quite a coincidence that both of them shared celebratory posts on social media around the same time. Check out how both of them had a blast during their celebration moments

Trisha Krishnan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are two of the most popular and talented actresses that we are all blessed to have in the Indian entertainment industry. The good thing is that despite having started in the South regional entertainment industry many years back, Trisha Krishnan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu both worked immensely hard to simultaneously carve out a niche for themselves in the Hindi entertainment industry. While Trisha Krishnan has done good work in Pan-India projects such as Khatta Meetha, Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Ponniyin Selvan 2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been absolutely unstoppable when it comes to delivering good quality work in projects like The Family Man 2, Pushpa and others.

Check out how Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Trisha Krishnan shared special birthday celebration moments on social media:

Like we already pointed out very clearly, both Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Trisha Krishnan celebrate their birthdays around the same time. It is always around the same time of the year when they both oblige their fans with the latest updates about their lives to make them feel happy and special. Well, this time as well, as a rare form of coincidence, both Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Trisha Krishnan decided to share their birthday photodump around the same time on social media and well, we are truly loving it and how. Well, in case you haven’t seen it yet, would you like to see them now ASAP? Here are the photos for your reference –

Work Front:

Currently, Trisha Krishnan is grabbing all the love and attention for her movie Ponniyin Selvan 2 whereas Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kushi movie alongside her dear friend Vijay Deverakonda.