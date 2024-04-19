Try New Hair Color For A Fresh Summer Look Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the talented, gorgeous, and ever-charming beauty, never ceases to impress with her style. Whether rocking a bossy look in a pantsuit or raising hotness in a monokini, she steals attention in every look. Not just that, she often inspires with her new take on different outfits, from styling her hair to opting for unique footwear. Yet again, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is here to inspire her fans for a fresh summer look in colored hairstyles. Let’s take a look below.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha Ruth shared a couple of stories showcasing a glimpse of her new haircut and colors. In the first story, the diva shows a glimpse of how the hair stylist styles her hair. The shiny brownish hair suits Samantha’s face so well that she looks gorgeous. Sharing the visuals, she wrote, “Bringing some drama (with a red heart).”

However, in the other glimpse, Samantha flaunts her beautiful puffy hair. This time, the actress opted for a soft curls hairstyle with fringy details and a bouncy touch, giving her a wow appearance. The hairstyle also expresses Sam’s quirky mood. How cute she looks in this new hairstyle! We can’t get over her new look.

Are you, too, finding it hard to resist Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s charm in her new hairstyle? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.