Unlock galactic glow with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Mrunal Thakur’s gold earrings

Today we journey through the shimmering world of gold earrings, as beautifully adorned by Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, and Mrunal Thakur. Scroll beneath to check on their looks and take cues

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Oct,2023 10:45:52
Unlock galactic glow with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Mrunal Thakur’s gold earrings 858809
  • Highlights:
  • Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, and Mrunal Thakur showcase the celestial charm of gold earrings.
  • Gold earrings effortlessly elevate their looks, adding elegance and shine.
  • These Bollywood beauties prove that gold is the key to instant glamour, regardless of your style.

Prepare to unlock a galactic glow that’s out of this world with the dazzling gold earrings sported by none other than Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, and Mrunal Thakur. These Bollywood beauties are here to show us that gold earrings can elevate any look to celestial heights!

Deepika Padukone calls it chic in white & gold

First in the spotlight is the ever-glamorous Deepika Padukone, who’s rocking an all-white suit with chic cutouts. Her sleek pulled-back hairbun, bold intense eyes, contoured cheeks, and nude lips are on point. But the true crowning glory? Her stunning pair of gold earrings! They add a touch of elegance and shine to her preppy look, proving that gold is the universal key to instant glamour. Deepika’s radiant glow is a testament to the magic of gold.

Unlock galactic glow with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Mrunal Thakur’s gold earrings 858810

Unlock galactic glow with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Mrunal Thakur’s gold earrings 858811

Unlock galactic glow with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Mrunal Thakur’s gold earrings 858812

Unlock galactic glow with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Mrunal Thakur’s gold earrings 858813

Mrunal Thakur owns grace in saree and gold

Next up, we have Mrunal Thakur, who’s an absolute vision in her pink Banarasi saree. Her long wavy locks cascade gracefully down her shoulders, and minimal makeup enhances her natural beauty. But what truly steals the show is her choice of gold accessories. The gold choker neckpiece and a pair of exquisite gold jhumkas add a touch of tradition and opulence to her look. Mrunal’s smile and grace are the finishing touches that remind us that gold has an enchanting power to make any outfit shine.

Unlock galactic glow with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Mrunal Thakur’s gold earrings 858814

Unlock galactic glow with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Mrunal Thakur’s gold earrings 858815

Unlock galactic glow with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Mrunal Thakur’s gold earrings 858816

Unlock galactic glow with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Mrunal Thakur’s gold earrings 858817

Unlock galactic glow with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Mrunal Thakur’s gold earrings 858818

Unlock galactic glow with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Mrunal Thakur’s gold earrings 858819

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes regal in red and gold earrings

And then, there’s Aishwarya Rai, who needs no introduction when it comes to stunning beauty. She’s a vision in a beautiful red saree that perfectly complements her long, luscious hair. Her kohled, dewy eyes and glossy lips are a signature Aishwarya look. But what ties it all together is her pair of statement gold earrings. They frame her face with a touch of regal elegance, turning a classic saree into a timeless masterpiece.

Unlock galactic glow with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Mrunal Thakur’s gold earrings 858820

The lesson here is clear: gold earrings are the ultimate style enhancers. Regardless of what you’re wearing, they have the power to elevate your look and add a touch of celestial glow. Aishwarya, Deepika, and Mrunal have shown us that when it comes to fashion, gold earrings are the stars of the show. So, whether you’re preppy, traditional, or classic, don’t underestimate the magic of gold to make you shine like a star!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

