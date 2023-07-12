Unseen Video: Rashmika Mandanna dancing to ‘Obsessed’ syncing to Vicky Kaushal’s steps

The song ‘Obsessed’ is rapidly gaining popularity among music enthusiasts. With its catchy beats and captivating lyrics, the track has been making waves amongst the music buffs. Fans have been praising the artist’s talent and expressing their enthusiasm for the song on social media platforms. As ‘Obsessed’ continues to garner attention, it is steadily climbing the charts and leaving a lasting impression on listeners.

And it’s been on loop on our playlist, after Vicky Kaushal’s video went viral on the internet. And now Rashmika Mandanna is winning us over with her stylish dance steps to the popular song. The unseen video surfaced online, after a fanpage shared the video on her social media handle.

Rashmika Mandanna shows off some swag steps

Rashmika Mandanna, the talented and popular actress, is known for her impeccable dance moves and infectious swag. Her dance steps exude energy, confidence, and grace, captivating audiences with her performances. Whether it’s grooving to peppy numbers or showcasing her versatility in different dance styles, Rashmika’s swag dance steps are a treat to watch.

In the video, we can spot Rashmika Mandanna wearing a beautiful all white tulle long dress. She decked it up with wavy hair and minimal makeover, as she shows off stunning swagger dance moves like a pro.

Rashmika Mandanna has made a remarkable impact in the film industry with her versatile performances. From her impressive debut in “Kirik Party” to her breakout role in “Geetha Govindam,” Rashmika has consistently delivered memorable performances. Her on-screen presence and natural talent shine through in films like “Chalo,” “Dear Comrade,” and “Sarileru Neekevvaru.” With a perfect blend of charm, talent, and versatility, Rashmika Mandanna continues to captivate audiences and establish herself as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. She was last seen in the movie Good Bye where she starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and others.