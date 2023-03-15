Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif are one of the most admired actors and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them are loved by innumerable people all over the country and well, that’s why, they have truly managed to stamp their authority in the entertainment space better than most of their contemporaries. The two of them earlier worked together in Baar Baar Dekho and well, their sizzling chemistry in the movie was loved and appreciated by one and all. Although the movie didn’t become the kind of success that they would have internally hoped for, the songs of the movie as well as some of the scenes were downright hilarious that can make anyone smile and laugh for real.

And well, whenever we talk about the movie ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ folks, how can we not talk about the song ‘Kala Chashma’ folks? While all you fans of Sidharth and Katrina have seen them bond on many occasions together, this time, we bet that we have some special content that none of you have seen. Well, this time, both Sidharth and Katrina are seen winning hearts with some of their old and super cute BTS photos from the movie and well, we fans are loving every bit of it. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

On the work front, both Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif have exciting work lined up this year and well, we are all super excited. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com