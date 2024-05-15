Urvashi Rautela Dazzles in a Pink Thigh-High Slit Gown with Ruffle Sleeves, Check Now!

Urvashi Rautela is a well-known actress in the Bollywood industry. She’s been crushing it and winning hearts with her jaw-dropping award-show performances and stylish moments. Unsurprisingly, we are smitten with her personality and enthusiasm. Urvashi Rautela is a stunning beauty who has once again wowed us with her sizzling look in a pink thigh-high slit gown as she appeared at Festival de Cannes 2024. Please have a look at her wonderful appearance!

Urvashi Rautela’s Pink Thigh-High Slit Gown Appearance-

Urvashi Rautela shares a stunning picture of herself in a pink gown. The gown is an embellished pink strapless tube-style corset bodice that screams attention, and we can’t get over her beauty. The lace full sleeves with a thigh-high slit is enticing. The ruffled layered highlights her stunning shoulders. Her ruffle layered sleeves gown gives her a royal appearance. Urvashi’s bodycon gown embraces her shape so closely that it accentuates her contours in the gorgeous avatar.

Urvashi’s Beauty Appearance-

The actress opts for a high bun with curling flicks. Her smokey, dramatic eye makeup creates captivating pictures. Her face has wonderful contour cheeks, and her glossy lips are exquisite. She accessories her appearance with silver earrings, a multicolored headband, and a bracelet. The actress captures our hearts with her beautiful poses. In the startling moments, she exudes glamour and charm and opts for a candid posture.

