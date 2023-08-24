ADVERTISEMENT
Urvashi Rautela is ‘world cup ready’ in bold black latex mini dress, see pics

Urvashi Rautela is turning heads and making waves with her striking appearance, as she appears "World Cup ready" in a sheer black bodycon latex mini dress. Check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Aug,2023 21:00:02
Urvashi Rautela is turning heads and making waves with her striking appearance, as she appears “World Cup ready” in a sheer black bodycon latex mini dress. The outfit is highlighted by its one-sided extended shoulder, giving her a fashion-forward edge. To complete the look, the actress added a touch of sophistication with a stylish black leather jacket.

Rautela’s ensemble perfectly complemented her wavy long hairdo and her makeup, which featured dramatic smokey eyes and stunning long lashes. Adding a touch of elegance, she adorned herself with a pair of beautiful diamond ear studs, and her choice of nude lips exuded confidence. As she strolled through the streets of Paris, France, she radiated the aura of a confident and empowered Parisian babe.

Prior to this glamorous appearance, Urvashi Rautela had the honor of unveiling the Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. In an Instagram post, she shared a picture of herself at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, where the trophy was officially launched. She expressed her gratitude, writing, “FIRST ACTOR TO OFFICIALLY LAUNCH & UNVEIL ‘CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 TROPHY 🏆’ AT THE EIFFEL TOWER IN PARIS, FRANCE 🇫🇷 #trulyhumbled. Thank you @icc @cricketworldcup @france_cricket.”

Urvashi Rautela is ‘world cup ready’ in bold black latex mini dress, see pics 845461

Urvashi Rautela is ‘world cup ready’ in bold black latex mini dress, see pics 845462

Urvashi Rautela’s stunning presence and involvement in such significant events underscore her rising prominence and her unique role in promoting cricket’s grandest spectacle. Her fashion choices and confident style continue to captivate her fans and fashion enthusiasts around the world.

