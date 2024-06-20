Urvashi Rautela Looks Stunning In A Deep-Neck Black Cocktail Dress, Check Out Unseen Photos!

Urvashi Rautela is known for her role in “Inspector Avinash,” and she is a popular actress in the industry. The actress is making waves for her recently released movie, Jahangir National University. Even before making it big with her acting journey, the actress is ruling over hearts with her fashion sense. Her Instagram feed is always loaded with mesmerizing fashion posts. And her latest appearance in a cocktail look grabs fans’ attention. Take a look at the photos below-

Urvashi Rautela’s Black Cocktail Dress-

Urvashi Rautela’s latest Instagram post is a testament to her unique fashion choices. As Urvashi is partying hard at a club, she dons a deep collar neckline, half-sleeves, and front gold buttons on a western fit, a refreshing departure from the norm. The black and white combination oozes sophistication, while the bodycon fit and mini hemline accentuate her toned physique. Take a closer look at her stunning dress below to see these unique elements in action.

Urvashi Rautela’s Hairstyle And Accessories-

Urvashi Rautela’s look is not just about the dress. Her smokey eye makeup, which accentuates her beautiful eyes and shiny cheeks, and her glossy lips add allure to her trendy look. Her side-partition high bun hairstyle is a perfect match for her stunning dress. She completes her look with a black with silver stud embellished sling bag and golden heels, adding a touch of charm. In the striking moments, Urvashi Rautela showcases her sizzling avatar on camera. Her fiery avatar and edgy looks in the photos and video have left us in awe of her beauty. The stunning cocktail dress, complemented by her impeccable makeup and accessories, is a perfect choice to grab attention wherever you go.

