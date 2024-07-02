Urvashi Rautela Slays The Airport Look In A Sequin Bodycon Dress And Blazer

Urvashi Rautela is an actress well-known in the industry for her performance in “Inspector Avinash.” The actress is making headlines with her latest film, Jahangir National University. Even before her acting career takes off, the actress steals hearts with her fashion sense. Her Instagram feed is constantly filled with captivating fashion photos. And her most recent appearance in an airport outfit has piqued fans’ attention. Check out the video below-

Urvashi Rautela’s Bodycon Dress And Blazer Look-

In an Instagram post, Urvashi makes a striking appearance in a glitzy dress. The outfit features a maroon asymmetric hemline dress, which gives her look a glam appearance. It features a silver halter-neckline bodycon fit that hugs her curves perfectly. The sequin embellishment all over the silhouette adds a touch of sparkle and glamour. To make the fit eye-catching and stylish, the actress pairs it with a blazer with a cut-out shoulder, which adds a style element.

View Instagram Post 1: Urvashi Rautela Slays The Airport Look In A Sequin Bodycon Dress And Blazer

Urvashi Rautela’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Urvashi’s hair is elegantly styled in a side-partition soft waves look, while her makeup, with its glamorous yet understated approach, leaves a lasting impression. Her glowing skin, defined eyes, and glossy lip color perfectly complement her outfit. Urvashi’s choice of minimalistic jewelry, such as a silver ring, keeps the focus on her outfit, while the addition of black sunglasses adds a touch of practicality and sophistication to her look.

