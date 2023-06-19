ADVERTISEMENT
Vacation Diaries: Saie Tamhankar's Quirkiness In Spain

Saie Tamhankar never leaves a chance to enjoy her time vacationing. This time the actress is having fun in Spain with her quirkiness. Let's check it out in the comments section below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Jun,2023 23:36:43
Vacation Diaries: Saie Tamhankar's Quirkiness In Spain

The Marathi actress Saie Tamhankar is a heartthrob in the entertainment business. She has come a long way in her career through her talented acting chops. She has featured not only in Marathi films but also in Hindi in key roles that carved a niche in the industry. While the skillful star now took time off to enjoy time in Spain in Europe.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared some quirky pictures of herself from her vacation. In the viral pictures, the actress wears a loose black t-shirt and denim shorts. She smiled brightly during her vacation stay. She has a fun time taking pictures in Madrid, Spain. She took advantage of the time and posed in front of the artistic wall.

Saie enjoyed her time in the city surfing in different places. She met a robot and took snaps with her. The diva looked happy and excited for her time in the city. The actress never leaves a chance to enjoy her time. She captioned her post, “Some touristy things!”

Saie Tamhankar Haas worked in several prominent films like Hunterr, Mimi, Duniyadari, India Lockdown, Tu Hi Re, Classmates, Ashleel Udyog Mitra Mandal, Balak-Palak, Girlfriend, and many others. Her acting chops have created an impact on the audience

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

