Varun Dhawan in currently one of the most celebrated actors in the country. He is as of now one of the highest paid actors, as per reports. The actor debuted with the movie Student Of The Year. The movie starred Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Since then, neither of the three had to look back in their career, and each one of them earned their own separate fanbases all across. Owing to Varun Dhawan’s career, the actor has been featured in several big-budget movies to date.

Some of his most crucial and notable films include, Sui Dhaaga, Street Dancer 3D, Badlapur and others. With his terrific work and versatility as an actor in these movies, the actor has come a long way. He almost completes a decade in his career as an actor. However, given his shining career timeline, it’s obvious that the actor would also become the highest paid stars in the industry. One of his colossal movie that got him to the pinnacle was Judwaa 2. The movie was the remake of Salman Khan’s iconic film. The movie earned over 200 crores at the box office.

Soon after the success of the movie, Varun Dhawan decided to increase his fees. Before Judwaa 2, the actor wad charging around 12-15 crores for a role per film. However, after Judwaa 2’s success, the actor increased his fees to 25 crores per film, as mentioned in reports by Financial Express. But on the contrary for the movie October, the actor just charged 50% of his actual fees. In 2019, for the movie Street Dancer 3D, the actor got a whopping amount of 33 crores.

As per reports, the actor’s current net worth counts to 26 million dollars. On the work front, he was last in the movie Bhediya.