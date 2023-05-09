ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Varun Dhawan is husband goals, shares adorable photo spree with wife Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan is one of the cutest and most adorable personalities in the Indian entertainment industry. He's happily married to the 'love of his life' aka Natasha Dalal and the duo are living happily by God's grace. Check out this super cute post by Varun Dhawan for Natasha Dalal

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
09 May,2023 06:34:37
Varun Dhawan is husband goals, shares adorable photo spree with wife Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan is one of the cutest and most adorable personalities in the Indian entertainment industry. He’s happily married to the ‘love of his life’ aka Natasha Dalal and the duo are living happily by God’s grace. For the unversed, both Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal know each other very well since childhood during their school days. Although the two of them started as school friends and eventually best friends, they eventually transformed their relationship and equation with perfection to a romantic one and we love it. The two of them are couple goals indeed. After having dated for quite a long time, the duo finally got married in front of their close family and friends. The wedding took place in 2021 in Alibaug and it was indeed a sight to watch for all their fans and admirers.

Check out this super cute post that Varun Dhawan has shared for Natasha Dalal:

Ever since the time Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married, they have simply never shied away from showing love and affection to each other in public to make them feel special. Well, this time as well, it is no different for Varun Dhawan. The actor took to social media to share a super cute post dedicated to Natasha Dalal and well, we are all getting extremely emotional. Check out here –

Varun Dhawan is husband goals, shares adorable photo spree with wife Natasha Dalal 805220

Work Front:

Varun Dhawan recently impressed everyone in Bhediya and it was simply wonderful to see him perform with Kriti Sanon. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Varun Dhawan Flaunts Chiselled Body In Mirror Selfie, Check Out
Varun Dhawan Flaunts Chiselled Body In Mirror Selfie, Check Out
Star Plus To Bring For Its Audience A New Show Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain Based On The Lovestory Of Bollywood Star Couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Star Plus To Bring For Its Audience A New Show Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain Based On The Lovestory Of Bollywood Star Couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
"Ek Se Bhale Do...Do Se Bhale Teen": Why Bollywood Should Take Multi-starrer Movies Seriously With Immediate Effect
"Ek Se Bhale Do...Do Se Bhale Teen": Why Bollywood Should Take Multi-starrer Movies Seriously With Immediate Effect
Katrina Kaif has a message for Varun Dhawan, check out here
Katrina Kaif has a message for Varun Dhawan, check out here
The Best Of Varun Dhawan
The Best Of Varun Dhawan
Kriti Sanon takes 'shirtless' Varun Dhawan for bike ride, guess where?
Kriti Sanon takes 'shirtless' Varun Dhawan for bike ride, guess where?
Latest Stories
Shriya Saran is here with swag inspiration in Thai-style outfit, take inspiration
Shriya Saran is here with swag inspiration in Thai-style outfit, take inspiration
Meet Rubina Dilaik's new family members
Meet Rubina Dilaik's new family members
Karan Kundrra gets romantic with GF Tejasswi Prakash, actress gives hilarious 'death stare'
Karan Kundrra gets romantic with GF Tejasswi Prakash, actress gives hilarious 'death stare'
Kareena Kapoor and her sunny Monday diaries
Kareena Kapoor and her sunny Monday diaries
When Ranbir Kapoor’s comment on Ileana D’Cruz’ ‘belly button’ left her embarrassed
When Ranbir Kapoor’s comment on Ileana D’Cruz’ ‘belly button’ left her embarrassed
Congratulations: Dhvani Bhanushali is breaking all records with her mellifluous voice, earns million views
Congratulations: Dhvani Bhanushali is breaking all records with her mellifluous voice, earns million views
Read Latest News