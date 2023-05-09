Varun Dhawan is husband goals, shares adorable photo spree with wife Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan is one of the cutest and most adorable personalities in the Indian entertainment industry. He’s happily married to the ‘love of his life’ aka Natasha Dalal and the duo are living happily by God’s grace. For the unversed, both Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal know each other very well since childhood during their school days. Although the two of them started as school friends and eventually best friends, they eventually transformed their relationship and equation with perfection to a romantic one and we love it. The two of them are couple goals indeed. After having dated for quite a long time, the duo finally got married in front of their close family and friends. The wedding took place in 2021 in Alibaug and it was indeed a sight to watch for all their fans and admirers.

Check out this super cute post that Varun Dhawan has shared for Natasha Dalal:

Ever since the time Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married, they have simply never shied away from showing love and affection to each other in public to make them feel special. Well, this time as well, it is no different for Varun Dhawan. The actor took to social media to share a super cute post dedicated to Natasha Dalal and well, we are all getting extremely emotional. Check out here –

Work Front:

Varun Dhawan recently impressed everyone in Bhediya and it was simply wonderful to see him perform with Kriti Sanon.