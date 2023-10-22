Movies | Celebrities

Varun Dhawan keeps his casual swag high in Abu Dhabi, here’s how

Varun Dhawan doesn't just give off swag goals; he defines them. His oomph factor is off the charts, and he effortlessly proves that style is not just about what you wear but how you wear it.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Oct,2023 00:05:53
Credit: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan takes the fashion game up a notch with his latest ensemble. The Bollywood heartthrob has graced us with his presence in a sizzling silver sleeveless tank t-shirt that effortlessly exudes style and charisma. It’s a look that proves that elegance and edginess can go hand in hand.

Teaming this audacious tank top, Varun opts for stylish black trouser pants that add a dash of sophistication to his outfit. It’s a fashion choice that showcases his versatility, seamlessly transitioning from street chic to red carpet-ready. The actor knows that a well-tailored pair of trousers can elevate any look to the next level of panache.

But what truly sets this ensemble apart are Varun’s choice of accessories. He completes the look with joggers from the iconic brand Adidas, proving that comfort and style are not mutually exclusive. The joggers add an athletic edge, making the outfit suitable for a range of occasions.

And, of course, no superstar look is complete without the finishing touch of stylish sunglasses. Varun Dhawan’s choice of eyewear not only shields him from the paparazzi’s flashes but also adds a hefty dose of charisma. It’s a testament to the fact that he doesn’t just follow trends; he sets them.

See photos:

With this attire, Varun Dhawan doesn't just give off swag goals; he defines them. His oomph factor is off the charts, and he effortlessly proves that style is not just about what you wear but how you wear it. So, if you're seeking some fashion inspiration, look no further than this silver-clad sensation who makes style look like a walk in the park.

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming work

With the resounding triumph of ‘Bawaal’ under the helm of director Nitesh Tiwari, Varun Dhawan is ready to embark on his next cinematic journey, ‘VD18,’ alongside the celebrated director Atlee. As the cameras roll and the magic of filmmaking unfolds, it’s an exciting time for Varun and his fans.

In ‘VD18,’ Varun Dhawan will not be alone in the spotlight. Sharing the screen with him will be the incredibly talented South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, known for her exceptional acting skills, and the Jubilee star Wamiqa Gabbi, who has carved a niche for herself with her remarkable performances. Their inclusion promises to bring a unique and dynamic element to the film.

Adding to the intrigue, reports from the grapevine suggest that Sanya Malhotra has made her way into the cast of ‘VD18.’ The actress, previously seen alongside Atlee in the blockbuster ‘Jawan,’ is set to make a cameo appearance. While the specifics of her role remain closely guarded, the buzz surrounding her involvement hints at a character of significant importance to the film’s narrative. It’s an enticing puzzle for fans to unravel as they eagerly await the film’s release.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

