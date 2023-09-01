Vicky Kaushal drops first-look glimpses of him as Bhajan Kumar, watch

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has unveiled that the much-anticipated singing sensation, Bhajan Kumar, they were gearing up to launch with great enthusiasm, is none other than the talented Bollywood star, Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal, known for his versatile acting skills, will be essaying the role of Bhajan Kumar, a local singing star, in YRF’s upcoming cinematic venture titled “The Great Indian Family” (TGIF). This revelation came alongside the grand launch of TGIF’s first song titled “Kanhaiya Twitter Pe,” which has already started creating waves among music aficionados.

Taking to his social media handles, Vicky Kaushal has generously shared glimpses from the movie, leaving fans in eager anticipation. In these sneak peeks, he’s seen engaging in Bhajan kirtan, exuding authenticity and depth in his portrayal, all while adorned in stunning traditional kurta pyjama attire.

Sharing the video, Vicky Kaushal penned a thoughtful message, saying, ““जो गिन्ते गिन्ते थक गये, है सम्पत्ति वो किस काम की… धनवान वही सच्चा है जिसपे, कृपादृष्टि घनशाम की!” ❤️🙏🏽🎶

With Vicky Kaushal’s remarkable transformation into Bhajan Kumar and the promise of a heartwarming cinematic journey, “The Great Indian Family” is generating substantial buzz among movie enthusiasts. The film is all set to hit theaters on the 22nd of September, marking a date that fans across the nation are eagerly circling on their calendars. Stay tuned for more exciting updates from this much-awaited cinematic extravaganza!