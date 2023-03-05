In Bollywood, numerous couples married and started their lives as husband and wife. So it was an entire year of celebration for B-Town celebrities in 2021, whether it was Varun Dhawan’s wedding to Natasha Dalal, his childhood sweetheart, at the beginning of the year, or the more recent union of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, which made significant headlines in the last week. This is a list of famous couples who have finally exchanged rings and made public declarations of their love.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Before publicly announcing their union on social media, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had long kept their romance a secret. However, they connected right away after being introduced by a mutual acquaintance. Despite having different upbringings, Vicky and Katrina have a close relationship based on respect and affection.

Patralekhaa & Rajkumar Rao

Patralekhaa and Rajkumar Rao, The love tale of this pair, are one of tenacity and endurance. They got to know one another while attending the Cinema and Television Institute of India and falling in love. They struggled to persuade their families to accept their relationship because they were initially against it. However, they had been together for ten years and are now blissfully married.

Shibani Dandekar & Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are renowned for their unusual and casual attitude to romance. They connected right away after being introduced by mutual acquaintances. They frequently post images of one another on social media and are not ashamed to show their love in front of others.

Natasha Dalal & Varun Dhawan

The year began with the first large-scale Indian wedding, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s nuptials on January 24. Before they went, the couple had been dating for over 20 years. In Alibaug, the couple married before their close friends and family. They had been together for more than two decades.

Aditya Dhir & Yami Gautam

The entire nation gushed about the modest wedding of filmmaker Aditya Dhar and actress Yami Gautam when their photos were posted on Instagram. At Yami’s property in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, the pair exchanged vows on June 4.

These couples show that love knows no boundaries and can prevail over any challenge. They inspire many people with love tales and constantly remind them that true love is worth fighting.

Source: pinkvilla