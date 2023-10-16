Movies | Celebrities

[Viral Photos] Ananya Panday draws boss quotient in abstract blazer suit at Lakme Fashion Week

Ananya Panday stole the show with her fabulous outfit at the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week. She wore a striking blazer with a cool abstract white design.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Oct,2023 21:50:43
Ananya Panday stole the show with her fabulous outfit at the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week. She wore a striking blazer with a cool abstract white design. The best part? She rolled up the jacket sleeves to the elbow, giving off a sleek and effortlessly stylish vibe. The jacket had some shiny mirror work on the shoulders, sleeves, and hem, adding a touch of glam.

The jacket had a wide shawl lapel collar that made it look fancy. It was pretty long, making her look graceful. Ananya matched it with a V-neck shirt, which made her whole outfit even more interesting. She also wore shorts under the jacket, creating a chic yet casual combo. Ananya looked like a masterpiece on the runway, and this fantastic outfit was created by designer Bibhu Mohapatra. It was a blend of his creativity and Ananya’s ability to rock it.

Now, let’s talk about Ananya Panday’s hair, makeup, and accessories at the Lakme Fashion Week finale. She added some charm to her stunning outfit with a shiny gold chain and pendant around her neck. The pendant had a cute pink stone in an oval shape, making it look delicate and elegant. Her gold high heels matched her outfit perfectly. They had these cute bow-like straps that sparkled as she gracefully walked down the runway.

Ananya Panday’s hair and makeup at the Lakme Fashion Week finale were simply breathtaking. Her beautiful hair was parted on the side, and she pinned the left side with pretty golden bobby pins. Her hair was styled in big waves on the right side, flowing past her shoulders, making her look glamorous. Her makeup matched her outfit just right. She had a smudged eyeliner that gave a touch of gothic glamour to her eyes. Rosy cheeks and peach lipstick made her look fresh and pretty. Ananya Panday once again proved she’s a rising fashion icon with her stunning appearance.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

