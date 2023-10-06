[Viral Photos] Kiara Advani’s unseen moments from Qatar leave internet in awe

Movies | Celebrities

Entertainer No. 1, is gearing up to present a spectacular lineup of performances featuring some of India's most prominent Bollywood stars. The star-studded roster boasts the likes of Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, along with the comedic talent of Bharti Singh.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Oct,2023
Qatar’s top entertainment extravaganza, Entertainer No. 1, is gearing up to present a spectacular lineup of performances featuring some of India’s most prominent Bollywood stars. The star-studded roster boasts the likes of Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, along with the comedic talent of Bharti Singh. The visionary behind this grand event is none other than Jackky Bhagnani himself. Adding to the excitement, attendees can anticipate a mesmerizing musical performance by the reigning melodious monarch, King.

The F1 weekend in Qatar is set to undergo a remarkable transformation into a colossal celebration of entertainment and culture. This fusion will seamlessly blend India’s vibrant talent with Qatar’s thriving hospitality and tourism sectors, promising an entertainment extravaganza that transcends borders and creates a lasting impact on all fortunate enough to be in attendance.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes, scriptwriter Siddhartha Ashish Dey shared some candid moments captured with Kiara Advani in the picturesque setting of Qatar. Despite the casual attire, Kiara radiated elegance and charm, donning a green jacket paired effortlessly with camouflage pants, all while sporting a makeup-free look. Siddhartha Ashish Dey, clearly in awe of Kiara’s multifaceted qualities, shared his admiration with a heartfelt message, stating, “With my Favourite…The one with sparkle, sizzle, style, swag, Substance, sense, and sensibility… @kiaraaliaadvani.”

Entertainer No. 1 in Qatar is set to redefine the boundaries of entertainment, promising an unforgettable experience that marries the glitz and glamour of Bollywood with the rich showcase of Qatar’s culture and hospitality. With a lineup featuring some of the brightest stars from the Indian film industry, attendees are in for a treat during the F1 weekend, making it an event that will resonate long after the final curtain call.

